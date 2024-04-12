Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.56.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens AG bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $681,508,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,124,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

