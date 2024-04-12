Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Director Anthony Williams Sells 277 Shares of Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Williams sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $20,088.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $86.72.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $6,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Howard Hughes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Howard Hughes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Howard Hughes by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
