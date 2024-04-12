Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 10,000 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,155.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $12,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

