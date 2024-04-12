Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $40.60 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

