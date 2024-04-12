Neogen Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Neogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.30 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. Neogen’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at $279,379.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $538,605. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,085,000 after buying an additional 1,663,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Neogen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

