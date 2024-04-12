Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.