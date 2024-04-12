Steem Price Up 16.8% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $156.32 million and $51.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,852.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $606.79 or 0.00856414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00137628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00047483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00189291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00042533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00129573 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,603,510 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

