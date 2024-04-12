Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

