Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Decreases By 31.9%

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 1,043,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.2 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

