Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,407,400 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,074.0 days.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valmet Oyj
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.