Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,407,400 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 15th total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,074.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

