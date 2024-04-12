Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Declines By 29.2%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
OTCMKTS BTAFF opened at $28.86 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
