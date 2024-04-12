Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Declines By 29.2%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTAFF opened at $28.86 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

