Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

