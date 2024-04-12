Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
