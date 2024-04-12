Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Alkermes plc Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Alkermes Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 308,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 10.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,461,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 47,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after buying an additional 4,055,926 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2,097.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 198,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

