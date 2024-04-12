Aehr Test Systems to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aehr Test Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $11.83 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

