FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.20. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

LLY stock opened at $759.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $760.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $363.33 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $721.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

