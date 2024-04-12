Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $288.63 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.89 and a 200 day moving average of $284.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.