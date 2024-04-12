HC Wainwright Weighs in on Victoria Gold Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Victoria Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$96.42 million during the quarter.

