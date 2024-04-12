Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE AFN opened at C$61.16 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$47.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.