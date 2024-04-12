Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

