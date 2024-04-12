SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$325.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.9 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.45 EPS.

SMART Global Price Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMART Global

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock worth $167,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SMART Global by 93.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.