DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $414.60

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 414.60 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 410.41 ($5.19), with a volume of 9247401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.87) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMDS

DS Smith Price Performance

About DS Smith

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 308.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.