DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $414.60

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 414.60 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 410.41 ($5.19), with a volume of 9247401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.19).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.87) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, March 8th.
DS Smith Price Performance
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
