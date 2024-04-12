System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $460.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 443.06 ($5.61), with a volume of 17553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.25).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.70) target price on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYS1
System1 Group Trading Up 4.4 %
About System1 Group
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than System1 Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.