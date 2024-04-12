System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $460.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 443.06 ($5.61), with a volume of 17553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.70) target price on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,500.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 406.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

