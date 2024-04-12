System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $460.00

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 443.06 ($5.61), with a volume of 17553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.70) target price on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYS1

System1 Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,500.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 406.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

About System1 Group

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.