NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.96

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.96 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 1,652 ($20.91), with a volume of 56284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,654 ($20.93).

The stock has a market cap of £776.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,468.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,618.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,614.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Pawan Dhir bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £256 ($324.01). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

