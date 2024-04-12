Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 65020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Hemostemix Trading Down 8.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia in Canada and the United States.

