Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 37000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Cantex Mine Development Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.38.
Cantex Mine Development Company Profile
Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.
