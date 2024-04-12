ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 533 ($6.75).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($60,055.69). Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

LON:ASC opened at GBX 346.40 ($4.38) on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 794 ($10.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £413.36 million, a P/E ratio of -160.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

