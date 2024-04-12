Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $59.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FCX opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.