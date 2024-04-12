Scotiabank Raises TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $86.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

