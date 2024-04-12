Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.00.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.2 %

SNOW opened at $159.37 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,917. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

