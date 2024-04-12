Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

