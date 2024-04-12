Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

