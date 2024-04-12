Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 5.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.87.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $275.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

