Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Silver Miners ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.