Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $990,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,392,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
