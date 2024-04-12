Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $990,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,392,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.