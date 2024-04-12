Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWB. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $89.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The stock has a market cap of $845.77 million, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.