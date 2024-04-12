Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Sells $24,825.00 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $24,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,804.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,507.50.

On Thursday, February 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 750 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $20,467.50.

Delek US Stock Performance

Delek US stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.59 and a beta of 1.32. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 445.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Read Our Latest Report on DK

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.