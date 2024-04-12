Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,493.33 ($31.56).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.64) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.25) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.29) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.98), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($537,896.20). 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,202.50 ($27.88) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,855.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,975.28. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,815.50 ($35.63). The company has a market cap of £29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,797.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42,222.22%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

