HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,815,000 after purchasing an additional 936,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $327.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.71. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

