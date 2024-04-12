Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.30.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,551,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,905.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,294,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

