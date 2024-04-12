Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,262.86 ($79.27).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.21) to GBX 5,900 ($74.67) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 19th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,216 ($66.02), for a total transaction of £205,458.24 ($260,040.80). Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at GBX 5,373.67 ($68.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.92, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,304.32. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,910 ($74.80).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,002.05%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

