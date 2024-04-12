AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

