KeyCorp Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $66.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.43.

CTVA opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after buying an additional 8,260,808 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,423,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

