Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 278,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XHR opened at $15.00 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.35%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Further Reading

