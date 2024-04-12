Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEP. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 286.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,950,000 after acquiring an additional 680,035 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.