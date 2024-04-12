Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

