Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $57.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
