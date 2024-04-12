Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

