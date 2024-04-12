CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Get CarMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.