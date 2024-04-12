Norwegian Cruise Line’s (NCLH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NCLH. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,243,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

