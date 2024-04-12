Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $238.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.88.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $220.75 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 183,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.